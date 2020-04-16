Lagos has discharged five more patients who have fully recovered from coronavirus.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The governor announced this via his Twitter handle on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The patients, who according to the governor included three females and two males were released after they tested negative twice.

This brings the number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos to 90.

“Dear Lagosians, Today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society. They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities. I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene”, Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

However, earlier on Thursday, the Lagos government has announced three new coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi said the deceased are all males aged 51, 52 and 62.

According to the commissioner, the state has now recorded 10 coronavirus related death.