4 Ways Buhari answered those who say he is Jubril from Sudan

Here are 4 ways President Buhari responded to those who say he has long died and has been replaced with a clone called Jubril from Sudan.

  • Published:
President Buhari addresses a town hall event with the Nigerian community in Poland on Sunday, December 2, 2018

(Presidency )

There have been rumours bordering on the identity of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some members of the Nigerian public actually believe that Buhari died during one of his medical trips to London and was replaced by a clone called Jubril from Sudan.

Pulse weighed in on the rumours a week ago, the AFP did a fact check and the presidency was forced to react to what had become widespread and maintsream.

President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the Nigerian community in Poland

(Presidency )

 

On Sunday, December 2, 2018, President Buhari responded to the rumours during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Krakow, Poland, where he is attending the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties (#COP24) which is under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (#UNFCCC).

Here are 4 ways Buhari dealt with stories that he has been cloned and replaced with a lookalike....

1. People who spread the rumours are ignorant

According to Buhari, it is ignorant and satanic to say he is a clone from Sudan or anywhere else for that matter.

"A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Those who spread the rumour are ignorant and irreligious", the president said.

2. Buhari says he was not surprised by what the tale bearers were able to come up with

“One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I‘ve been cloned or not.

 

“The ignorant rumours are not surprising — when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead", he said.

3. Some politicians were already fighting over  how to become Osinbajo’s vice president, believing that Buhari was dead

There was already a power play among the political class over who should be Osinbajo’s vice president.

In other words, the lobbying for the VP position was intense.

4 Ways Buhari answered those who say he is Jubril from Sudan play

President Buhari is accompanied to Poland by some state governors

(Presidency )

 

Buhari said; “Poor Prof Osinbajo (his deputy). Even he had to deal with the rumours. Some people reached out to him to consider them to be his vice president because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot; we discussed it when he visited me while I was convalescing”.

4. Buhari says he’s going strong and he’ll be around for a while

In the president’s words: “I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong!”

So yeah, there you have it.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Local

