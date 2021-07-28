32 military planes have been bought under Buhari

"Nigeria has been investing heavily in modern military aircraft in recent years. We are right now in the middle of the biggest upgrade to the capabilities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in decades!," one presidency staffer says.

Some of the military aircraft acquired to combat insurgency, banditry and kidnapping-for-ransom are:

10 x Super Mushshak aircraft

5 x Mi-35M Helicopter Gunships

2 x Bell 412 Helicopters

4 x Agusta 109 Power Attack Helicopter

2 x Mi-171E Helicopter

6 x A-29 Super Tucano

3 x JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft - delivered and Inducted in May 2021.

Pulse Nigeria

Also in the military's fleet are 3 x Special Missions Aircraft from NIMASA (Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency), which is a part of the Deep Blue Project. (They belong to NIMASA but will be operated by the NAF).

Armed Drones (UCAVs) have also been ordered and are being delivered--there are at least 8 of these--including Wingloong II, CH-3 and CH-4.

Another 6 X A-29 Super Tucano are underway.