With the six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft (first batch of a total of 12) arriving Nigeria on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has now ordered and received a total of 32 brand new aircraft since President Muhammadu Buhari kicked off his first term in office in 2015.
32 military planes have been bought under Buhari
Armed Drones (UCAVs) have also been ordered and are being delivered.
"Nigeria has been investing heavily in modern military aircraft in recent years. We are right now in the middle of the biggest upgrade to the capabilities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in decades!," one presidency staffer says.
Some of the military aircraft acquired to combat insurgency, banditry and kidnapping-for-ransom are:
- 10 x Super Mushshak aircraft
- 5 x Mi-35M Helicopter Gunships
- 2 x Bell 412 Helicopters
- 4 x Agusta 109 Power Attack Helicopter
- 2 x Mi-171E Helicopter
- 6 x A-29 Super Tucano
- 3 x JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft - delivered and Inducted in May 2021.
Also in the military's fleet are 3 x Special Missions Aircraft from NIMASA (Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency), which is a part of the Deep Blue Project. (They belong to NIMASA but will be operated by the NAF).
Armed Drones (UCAVs) have also been ordered and are being delivered--there are at least 8 of these--including Wingloong II, CH-3 and CH-4.
Another 6 X A-29 Super Tucano are underway.
Nigeria has been battling a spate of insecurity in recent times. Terrorists now take turns to kidnap school kids for sport, in the country's restive northern region.
