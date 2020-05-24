Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this in a statement on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

He said that the patients were discharged from isolation centres after testing negative for COVID-19 two consecutive times.

”Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 31 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients – 12 females and 19 males – all Nigerians, were discharged to join the society.

”The patients – one from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, five from Agidingbi and one from Lagos University Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre – were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

”With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities has risen to 738,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the discharge of COVID-19 patients was encouraging.

The governor thanked frontline health workers for progress being made.

The COVID-19 Incident Commander urged the state residents not to relent in the battle against the global pandemic.

He said that they should continue to practice hand hygiene, wear masks and observe physical distance.

”If we continue to do the right things and obey the stipulated public health safety guidelines, the chain of COVID-19 transmission will be broken in our state,” he said.