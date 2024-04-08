21 Bayelsa corps members' service extended, 14 to repeat for NYSC offences

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 21 corps members, who committed various offences, had their service year extended, while 14 would repeat the service.

Obiageli Okpalifo, State Coordinator of NYSC, told NAN on Sunday in Yenagoa that 1,075 Corps members passed out successfully and were issued their certificates of national service.

Okpalifo congratulated corps members who completed the service and commended them for their immeasurable contributions to the state. She also commended the employers and traditional rulers of various host communities for providing a conducive environment for corps members to serve the nation.

She particularly appreciated Gov Douye Diri for his welfare packages and for ensuring the safety of corps members. According to her, corps members who distinguished themselves during the service year were rewarded with certificates of commendation.

She commended corps members who took advantage of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training Programmes to prepare for the challenge of survival after the service year.

“Many of them focused on being self-reliant and shall soon become employers of labour. I find this commendable,” she said.