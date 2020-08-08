With 443 new Coronavirus infections recorded on Friday, August 7, 2020, Coronavirus cases confirmed in Nigeria have now risen to 45,687.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded the new cases in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In its daily updates on Friday, the NCDC stated that the bulk of the new cases was recorded in Plateau state as 103 new cases were detected in the state, while Lagos, where the highest number of new cases are confirmed daily recorded 70 cases followed by Abuja with 60.

While 35 more cases were confirmed in Ondo, 27 cases each were recorded in Edo and Rivers, 20 in Kaduna, 19 in Osun, 18 in Borno and Oyo, and 11 in Kwara.

In Adamawa, nine new cases were confirmed, seven in Nasarawa, Six in Gombe, four each in Bayelsa and Imo, two in Bauchi, Ogun and then one case in Kano.

According to the NCDC’s update, six patients died of the virus on Friday, while the total of patients, who have recovered from the rose to 32,637.

The total of confirmed cases in Nigeria as of Friday stands at 45,687, while coronavirus deaths in the country rise to 936.