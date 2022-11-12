2023: INEC assures of peaceful, credible elections.

He said in a statement issued on Saturday by Mr Haruna Sule-Haliru, Head of Voters Education and Publicity Department at the INEC office in Kogi that the Commission was not envisaging anything to the contrary.

“I and my management staff are here in your palace to solicit for your cooperation and support to INEC to ensure that the 2023 elections are devoid of any uncertainty.

“Our hope is that you will help to talk to your subjects to eschew violence, thuggery and any form of conduct that could undermine the desired peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in Kogi,’’ he said.

The Commissioner commended the fatherly role the Obano had been playing at piloting the affairs of his people, “which is so visible by the level of development so far recorded in your kingdom’’.

Responding, Oba Owiniyi-Otitoleke, thanked the Commissioner for the visit and pledged to give the Commission the needed support and cooperation for peaceful and successful 2023 general elections.