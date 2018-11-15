Pulse.ng logo
2019 elections: We have no preferred candidates, says OPC

play 2019 elections: We have no preferred candidates, says OPC (dailynigerian)

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) says it has no preferred candidates among those jostling for political offices in the 2019 general elections.

The group however said it would support candidates that truly believed in its ideal of restructuring.

Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr Yinka Oguntimehin, who reaffirmed the OPC’s belief in restructuring said that Nigeria could only get it right when all the federating states developed at their own pace.

Oguntimehim in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, reiterated the need for stakeholders in the country to raise issues that have direct impact on the nation’s development as the 2019 presidential polls gets closer.

He said that Nigerians deserved the right to vote for political parties or candidates with something reasonable to offer the nation.

Nigeria can only get it right with restructuring.

“The coming election will definitely come with various challenges and opportunities and some of the opportunities will be for us to align with those ready to bring to the table, a policy direction that can impact our lives positively.

“ Not only that, it is our duty as a group to promote the ideals of restructuring,” he said.

He dded that the beauty of restructuring was encompassing, stressing that the best could only come to Nigeria through restructuring.

We need to promote ideals that have human face and that is what restructuring is all about.

“It is sad that we are still borrowing money to finance the budget, particularly, at a time when election is about three months away.

“It is sad that majority of Nigerians are suffering with the abundant human and material resources that are abound in the country.

“OPC has no preferred candidates among the various political parties that are jostling for political offices, especially, the position of the Nigerian president.

“We are very much on top of the current situation in the political milieu. We are watching the political developments as they unfold in the country.

“We believe in the struggle to liberate the Yoruba nation as it is being promoted consistently by our amiable leader, Aare Gani Adams, therefore, we will never compromise our values as a self determination group,” he said. 

