2 illegal miners die as well collapses in Cross River, 3 others injured

The incident which occurred on Wednesday at Buya community in Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River also inflicted different grades of injury on three other persons.

The state Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Effiom-Ekaha Otu, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate and avoidable. He advised the youths against unwarranted dangerous ventures capable of threatening their lives.

He promised that a comprehensive investigation would be carried out to determine the legality of the mining activity as well as the real cause of the death of the youths. A source who pleaded anonymity said the death was a result of suffocation under the collapsed rubbles. The source said that some illegal miners were in the community where a rare mineral known as “tourmaline” was discovered.

He said the youths were engaged for four months and were paid about ₦600,000 to dig up and bring out the mineral. Another eyewitness, Emmanuel Ashanga, said: “We were just relaxing under a shade when suddenly we heard a big sound like an earthquake.

“We ran towards the scene and saw some women crying for help and shouting that some people had been trapped in the well.

“We asked what happened, and they told us that they just saw the well collapse on the diggers.

“We called some other youths and we moved in and only rescued three persons, while two were already dead inside,” Ashanga said.