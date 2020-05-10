Rivers State Government has ordered the demolition of two hotels in the state for violating the lockdown directive.

The state commissioner for information and communications, Paulinus Nsirim announced this in a statement on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Pualinus gave the names of the hotels as Prudent Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne.

The state government also declared one Princewill Osaroejiji, who is said to be the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader in Eleme local government area, wanted.

The statement reads, “Rivers State Government has declared the youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Eleme Local Government Area, Mr Princewill Osaroejiji, wanted for various criminal activities.

“A Five Million Naira reward will be given to anyone who will give law enforcement agencies useful information that will lead to his arrest.

“In another development, Prudent Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne are to be demolished for flouting Government directive on the closure of hotels in the State.”

As part of efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike had declared a total lockdown in parts of the state, and also ordered the closure of hotels, among other directives.