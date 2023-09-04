Finally, Lagos Blue Line Rail Mass Transit commences commercial operations

This development comes after nearly four decades since its conception in 1983. The inauguration of this significant transportation system marks a major milestone for Lagos, one of Nigeria's most populous and bustling cities.

Earlier today, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took the inaugural ride on this newly operational rail system, traveling from Marina to Mile-2.

It's worth noting that the first phase of the Blue Line Rail was officially commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2023. This initial phase stretches over 13 kilometers from Marina to Mile 2, offering a glimpse of the extensive rail network's potential.

The Blue Line Rail Mass Transit is expected to revolutionise commuting in Lagos, with the capacity to transport approximately 500,000 passengers daily. This monumental project aims to alleviate the city's notorious traffic congestion and enhance overall mobility for residents and visitors alike.

The first phase of the Blue Line Rail Mass Transit includes five strategically located stations: Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile station. These stations will serve as crucial transit points, facilitating seamless travel across the city.

To make this modern transportation system accessible to a wide range of commuters, fare options have been designed. The full journey from Marina to Mile 2 is priced at ₦750, while zonal fares for partial trips will range from ₦400 to ₦500. These fare structures aim to cater to the diverse needs of Lagos's diverse population.

What you should know

The Blue Line Rail Project's inception dates back to 1983 when it was first proposed during the tenure of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, a former Governor of Lagos State. However, it wasn't until two decades later, in 2003, during the administration of Bola Tinubu, that the rail network was officially initiated.