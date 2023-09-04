ADVERTISEMENT
15 things to know as Lagos Blue Line rail begins operations today

Bayo Wahab

Former President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the rail line in January in 2023.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to join members of the public for inaugural ride on the Lagos Blue line rail on Monday, September 4, 2023. [TheCable]
The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced the development on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joining members of the public for the inaugural ride.

Here are 15 things you need to know about the Lagos Blue Line rail system.

  1. The Lagos Blue Line rail system was proposed in 1983 during the administration of the former Governor of Lagos State, the Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.
  2. The rail network was flagged off 20 years later, during the administration of Bola Tinubu in 2003.
  3. The rail network was constructed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and executed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company.
  4. According to the Lagos State Government, the first phase of the rail service will transport 250,000 passengers daily.
  5. The first phase which extends from Marina to Mile 2 is 13 kilometres.
  6. The second phase which extends from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko is 14 kilometres. 
  7. When completed, the entire 27km rail line will transport about 500,000 passengers daily.
  8. The first phase has five stations — Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba and Orile station.
  9. The travel time from Marina to Mile 2 will take 15 minutes according to Governor Sanwo-Olu. 
  10. The full trip from Marina to Mile 2 will cost ₦750, while zonal fares — for passengers who are not making a full trip — will be between ₦400 and ₦500.
  11. Passengers can use their cowry cards to access the train.
  12. The trains run on an independent power supply — Electric Multiple Unit (EMU).
  13. The train service will run 76 trips, from 5:30 am to 11 pm, when it becomes fully operational. 
  14. The trains will stop for 90 seconds at each station.
  15. Each station has command and control centres with over 30 surveillance cameras monitoring the tracks alone. 
