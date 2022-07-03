RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

1,979 Kaduna State prospective pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

One thousand, nine hundred and seventy-nine prospective pilgrims from Kaduna State have left for Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Hajj.

They are part of the 2,600 slots allocated to the state by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Salisu Anchau, gave the figures to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

He said that the pilgrims were from 18 out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

Anchau identified the local governments concerned as Kaduna South, Kajuru, Makarfi, Jama’a, Igabi, Zaria, Ikara, Giwa, Soba, Lere and Kagarko.

Others are Kaduna North, Kudan, Kaura, Zangon Kataf, Sanga, Kachia and Chikum.

The official said that the prospective pilgrims from the areas were transported to Saudi Arabia in five flights.

Anchau assured that the remaining 621 would be taken to Saudi Arabia within the stipulated time frame.

He said the Executive Secretary of the agency, Malam Yusuf Arrigassiyu, urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country while in the holy land.

Arrigassiyu also urged them to pray for peace and stability in the state and Nigeria.

