Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Hajj 2018: 17,000 pilgrims register for Hajj biometric data system

2018 Hajj 17,000 pilgrims register for biometric data system

It said in a statement by Fatima Usara, Head, Public Affairs, NAHCON, that over 5,000 visas had also been issued within the period.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
hajj play

hajj

(newsexpressngr)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says no fewer than 17,000 intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia had been registered in its biometric data capturing system as at July 19.

It said in a statement by Fatima Usara, Head, Public Affairs, NAHCON, that over 5,000 visas had also been issued within the period.

It said that the registration was provided free by the Saudi Arabian authorities for only intending pilgrims, adding that any pilgrim who paid for the service should return to the centre for refunds.

“Intending pilgrims are also advised, for avoidance of speculations and distrust that there are other biometric data capturing candidates that are not pilgrims but are legitimately travelling to Saudi Arabia for their different purposes,” it said.

The statement said that the data registration was progressing steadily and advised prospective pilgrims to be patient by waiting for their turn before presenting themselves for the exercise.

“This is important to maintain orderliness, prevent stress and stick to the arrangement on ground to accommodate specific number of people at a time.”

Meanwhile, the first batch of 445 Nigerian pilgrims from Kogi arrived in Madinah on Saturday aboard the inaugural flight for the pilgrimage.

An advance team of medical officials, feeding and accommodation committees had earlier arrived in Saudi Arabia to ahead of the inaugural flight.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meetingbullet

Related Articles

Ramadan Day 14 Fast and make sure you don't go bankrupt!
Hajj NAHCON extends dateline for registration of intending pilgrims
2018 Eid al-Fitr Everything you need to know about Ramadan Sallah
Abdulrahman Jimeta Adamawa Governor's Chief of Staff dies on Hajj trip
Shehu Abdullahi Sokoto state government honours Super Eagles star with house, land, Hajj sponsorship
2018 Hajj NAHCON cautions media against reporting Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs
NAHCON Board directs Kano State intending Muslim pilgrims to go for medical screening
2018 Hajj President Buhari assures safety of Nigerian Pilgrims
2018 Hajj Max Air transports 502 intending pilgrims to Medina

Local

A group known as the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has condemned the comment made by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami regarding the release of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dauki.
Dasuki Northern group attacks AGF, Malami over comments on former NSA
Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja
In Lagos Police arrest 5 PDP chieftains over killing of LG Chairman
Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel is built on 12 pillars
David Oyedepo Winners’ Chapel declares 7 day fast to rescue terrorised soul of Nigeria
How FG continues to fight Niger Delta militants over control of oil
In Bayelsa NSCDC warns pipeline vandals, oil thieves to desist or face the law