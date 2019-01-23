The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that 1.6 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been collected by eligible voters in Adamawa.

Mr Kasim Gaidam, Adamawa INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola that the PVCs collected were out of the 1.973,882 issued so far for the state residents.

Gaidam said that the commission would need no fewer than 18,000 ad-hoc staff and about 11,000 security personnel for the conduct of the general elections.

“We have 1.973,882 million tentative registered voters in the state, and so far 1.6 million PVCs have been collected,” gaidam said.

He expressed satisfaction at the turnout of the people for collection of their PVCs across the state.

He said that the issuance of the PVCs would continue until February 8, and advised those yet to collect theirs to urgently do so.

On the training of conventional and ad-hoc staff, he said the commission at the state level had trained various stakeholders that included election supervisors and presiding officers.

On security challenges in the state , he said that the commission and security agencies had put in place strategies that would involve the use of some internally – displaced persons camps as voting centres.

”The camps are established in Madagali, Gulak and Shuwa towns,” Gaidam said.