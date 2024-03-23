ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

1,600 poor residents benefit as Katsina Speaker gives out ₦32.1m Ramadan gifts

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the gesture, saying it would reduce the harsh conditions they have found themselves in.

Speaker of Katsina House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya
Speaker of Katsina House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya

Recommended articles

The Speaker gave out the money on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State.

The donation was to reduce the current level of economic hardship to enable the people to discharge their religious obligations during Ramadan.

Yahaya said he would continue to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people of the constituency through the delivery of dividends of democracy and enactment of good laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the beneficiaries include the needy, orphans, party leaders, religious and traditional leaders and members of the Gwagware Foundation.

Others are security personnel, elders and the media.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the gesture, saying it would reduce the harsh conditions they have found themselves in.

Also, the State Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Ali, urged political officeholders to emulate the gesture and bring succour to the people.

He solicited the support of the people for the government to overcome the current hardship, including the security challenges in parts of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos worst hit as price of cooking gas increases by over 19% - Report

Lagos worst hit as price of cooking gas increases by over 19% - Report

Troops rescue 78 victims, neutralise 5 terrorists in Borno

Troops rescue 78 victims, neutralise 5 terrorists in Borno

1,600 poor residents benefit as Katsina Speaker gives out ₦32.1m Ramadan gifts

1,600 poor residents benefit as Katsina Speaker gives out ₦32.1m Ramadan gifts

Beware, scammers are posing as our officers on social media - NDLEA warns Nigerians

Beware, scammers are posing as our officers on social media - NDLEA warns Nigerians

Yobe Governor doles out ₦50,000 cash support to each of 1,000 orphans

Yobe Governor doles out ₦50,000 cash support to each of 1,000 orphans

APC donates 7,440 bags of grains, spaghetti to members in Kano

APC donates 7,440 bags of grains, spaghetti to members in Kano

Lai Mohammed recalls how fake news nearly ruined his 40-year-old marriage

Lai Mohammed recalls how fake news nearly ruined his 40-year-old marriage

Adelabu reiterates plan to raise power generation to 6,500MW in 6 months

Adelabu reiterates plan to raise power generation to 6,500MW in 6 months

Soldiers rescue 16 kidnapped pupils, woman in Sokoto

Soldiers rescue 16 kidnapped pupils, woman in Sokoto

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zubaida Umar

President Tinubu appoints Zubaida Umar as new NEMA DG

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Stop hate speech against Igbos, it could lead to pogrom, Ohanaeze to other tribes

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna