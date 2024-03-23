1,600 poor residents benefit as Katsina Speaker gives out ₦32.1m Ramadan gifts

The Speaker gave out the money on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State.

The donation was to reduce the current level of economic hardship to enable the people to discharge their religious obligations during Ramadan.

Yahaya said he would continue to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people of the constituency through the delivery of dividends of democracy and enactment of good laws.

According to him, the beneficiaries include the needy, orphans, party leaders, religious and traditional leaders and members of the Gwagware Foundation.

Others are security personnel, elders and the media.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the gesture, saying it would reduce the harsh conditions they have found themselves in.

Also, the State Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Ali, urged political officeholders to emulate the gesture and bring succour to the people.