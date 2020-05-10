The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic have arrived in Abuja.

The US returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 11.05 am on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The 160 Nigerians returned aboard an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 aircraft under the special flight arrangements by the Federal Government.

While confirming their arrival, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the evacuees would be quarantined for 14 days in Abuja before leaving for their respective destinations in the country.

“ET Flight 8509 conveying 160 Nigerian evacuees from the US has safely arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” he said.

Recall that on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 256 Nigerians were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates.