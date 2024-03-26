Breaking news:
10,000 orphans receive 66 cows from Senator Yari for Ramadan celebrations

News Agency Of Nigeria

A committee has been set up in each emirate to take care of the distribution of the animals to the beneficiaries.

Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar
Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar

Chairman of the lawmaker’s Orphans’ Welfare Committee, Malam Sanusi Liman-DanAlhaji, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari, a former governor of Zamfara, is representing Zamfara West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Liman-DanAlhaji said that a total of 10,000 orphans across the 19 emirates of the state were selected to benefit from the gesture.

“This is part of Sen. Yari’s Ramadan orphans’ welfare project, aimed at assisting the needy to undertake Ramadan fasting and celebrate Sallah comfortably.

“This is in addition to the assorted food items and clothing materials recently distributed to the orphans under this committee.

“A total of 500 orphans were selected from each of the 18 emirates across the state while in Gusau, 1,000 orphans would benefit from the gesture.

“66 cows are to be distributed to the 10,000 beneficiaries across the state,” he said.

The committee chairman said that a committee had been set up in each emirate to take care of the distribution of the animals to the beneficiaries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

