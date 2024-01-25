ADVERTISEMENT
10 things every Nigerian should know about Miyetti Allah

Ima Elijah

The organisation is not solely a political or militant group.

Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association. [Guardian]
Here are 10 things that people should know about Miyetti Allah:

1. Formation and background:

- Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) was established in 1986 as an umbrella organisation for Fulani pastoralists.

2. Representation of Fulani Herdsmen:

- Miyetti Allah advocates for the rights and welfare of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria. The group aims to protect the interests of pastoralists and promote their well-being.

3. Cultural and economic focus:

- The organisation is not solely a political or militant group. It primarily functions as a cultural and economic association, addressing issues related to the traditional and economic aspects of Fulani pastoralism.

4. Controversial statements:

- Some leaders associated with Miyetti Allah have made controversial statements in the past, contributing to tensions around banditary and terrorism. However, it's important to note that the views of specific leaders might not represent the entire organisation.

5. Security concerns:

- The association has been linked to issues of security, particularly concerning conflicts between herders and farmers in various parts of Nigeria. These conflicts have often been centered around access to grazing land and resources.

6. Political engagement:

- Miyetti Allah, like many interest groups, has engaged in political activities to address the concerns of its members. This includes lobbying for policies that they believe will benefit Fulani pastoralists.

7. Government recognition:

- The Nigerian government recognises Miyetti Allah as a legitimate group representing the interests of Fulani pastoralists. However, opinions on the group within Nigeria are diverse, and there are varying perspectives on its role and influence.

8. Anti-open grazing laws:

- The group has opposed certain state-level laws in Nigeria that restrict open grazing, viewing them as detrimental to the traditional practices of Fulani pastoralists. These laws aim to reduce conflicts between herders and farmers.

9. Ethnic and religious dynamics:

- Miyetti Allah is predominantly associated with the Fulani ethnic group, and its activities are often intertwined with ethnic and religious dynamics in Nigeria. It's essential to understand these complexities when discussing the group.

10. Peacebuilding efforts:

- While the association has been linked to conflicts, there have also been instances where it has engaged in peacebuilding efforts, working to resolve disputes between herders and farmers in various regions.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

