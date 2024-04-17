PHOTOS - Cubana Chief Priest arrives court for naira mutilation trial

He is being formally charged for allegedly mutilating Naira notes.

The charges, brought forth by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Kehinde Ogundare, consist of three counts related to Naira note abuse.

He was accused of spraying Naira notes during a social event on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

It was claimed that he dispersed ₦500 notes for two hours, tampering with funds issued by the CBN.

According to the court document as quoted by Channels TV, count 1 of the charges alleged that “that you, Okechukwu Pascal, on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

In count 2, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”