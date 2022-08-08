2023: Nigeria’s Presidency not about one religion – CAN

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, the State CAN chairman disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, August 07, 2022, at the end of CAN special prayer and political security service, expressing that only people with narrow thinking believe the presidency/leadership is about one faith, as Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians.

Who will CAN support in the 2023 presidential elections: Hayab further stated that CAN has knocked out some politicians by certain indices such as age, health challenges and other things.

He said, “CAN has knocked out some politicians by certain indices. There are some that are knocked out by age, health challenges and other things that make them incapable to effectively carry out the affairs of a country like Nigeria. We don’t waste time to continue crying about the presence of some certain candidates in the 2023 general elections in the country.

“We as CAN, we are not worried with the big noise going on because we have simply made our point clear that we advised that inclusiveness should be the order of leadership. Those who feel they don’t need that have made a decision and we have warned and told them that it is not good for Nigeria.

“Those with narrow thinking believe it is about one faith. It is not fair when the structure of leadership in the country does not recognize the other, hence it leads to failure. We have failed before and we don’t want to fail again.

“Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians. If we continue this suppression and silencing of others in the country, it means a certain group of people in certain parts of the country will not play the expected roles they are supposed to play resulting in not having the desired leadership in the country and the country ends up suffering. The leaders should not be blinded by sentiments.”

Meanwhile, recall: Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, had stated that the 2023 general elections will not be based on one turn, ethnicity, or religion.

He explained that in 2023 Nigerians must elect a capable candidate to pilot the country’s affairs, saying that primitive considerations by Nigerians during electoral cycles had led Nigeria to the current quagmire.

He stated that Nigeria at the moment needs an expert to save it, he appealed to Nigerians to vote for him as the best man for the job and not because of primitive consideration.