RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Lady shares bad advice on how to clean your vagina before oral sex

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s why this lady’s advice on what women should do before oral sex is completely terrible.

Here's how to properly clean the vagina [GettyImages]
Here's how to properly clean the vagina [GettyImages]

Oral sex is becoming increasingly popular among young people. It refers to a type of sex where the mouth is used on the vagina so as to simulate penetration.

Recommended articles

The lady on Twitter said,

“To prepare to be eaten out. Use scented body wash. Glycolic acid on your bikini line.”

“Use lime water to clean your underarm for 10-15 mins before you bath so you won’t have to use antiperspirant or roll on.” This is for those who like to eat armpits, so they don’t taste deodorant. Imagine our shock, people eat armpits?

While we understand how important it is not to have a stinky vagina during oral sex. You should be careful not to go overboard.

The vagina has the labia, sometimes known as the "pussy lips," and the vaginal opening, which is where penetration occurs.

You should make sure the labia is clean, but you cannot simply use any cleaning agent. Your vagina is an organ that can clean itself.

For emphasis, let's say it again: LEAVE YOUR VAGINA ALONE. Don't put anything inside, especially substances with chemicals or a scent.

To clean your labia and not your vaginal opening, always use an unscented soap instead of glycolic acid or any other type of vagina wash.

All those chemicals and vaginal washes will upset the delicate PH balance that your vagina must maintain and cause infections.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lady shares bad advice on how to clean your vagina before oral sex

Lady shares bad advice on how to clean your vagina before oral sex

Are fashion designs protected by intellectual property laws? [Pulse Explainer]

Are fashion designs protected by intellectual property laws? [Pulse Explainer]

Reactions as Davido strutted the Puma runway at New York fashion week

Reactions as Davido strutted the Puma runway at New York fashion week

How Natures Gentle Touch unleashed lifestyle movement for global conquest

How Natures Gentle Touch unleashed lifestyle movement for global conquest

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

Here are 5 ways to do PDA that's actually cute, not disgusting

Here are 5 ways to do PDA that's actually cute, not disgusting

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

How to have the best sex if you live with your parents in the same house

How to have the best sex if you live with your parents in the same house

Work-life balance: How to deal with burnout from work and rest

Work-life balance: How to deal with burnout from work and rest

Trending

Here's how to properly clean the vagina [GettyImages]

Lady shares bad advice on how to clean your vagina before oral sex