Lady shares bad advice on how to clean your vagina before oral sex

The lady on Twitter said,

“To prepare to be eaten out. Use scented body wash. Glycolic acid on your bikini line.”

“Use lime water to clean your underarm for 10-15 mins before you bath so you won’t have to use antiperspirant or roll on.” This is for those who like to eat armpits, so they don’t taste deodorant. Imagine our shock, people eat armpits?

While we understand how important it is not to have a stinky vagina during oral sex. You should be careful not to go overboard.

How to clean your vagina before oral sex

The vagina has the labia, sometimes known as the "pussy lips," and the vaginal opening, which is where penetration occurs.

You should make sure the labia is clean, but you cannot simply use any cleaning agent. Your vagina is an organ that can clean itself.

For emphasis, let's say it again: LEAVE YOUR VAGINA ALONE. Don't put anything inside, especially substances with chemicals or a scent.

To clean your labia and not your vaginal opening, always use an unscented soap instead of glycolic acid or any other type of vagina wash.