Womens health

Latest Women's Health Tips, News & Trends
Womens health
17 Aug

'I Didn't Learn How To Ride A Bike Until I Was 32, And Now I Can't Stop'

Two years ago, my fianc, Oliver, and I took a trip to Tulum, Mexico. One day, we went to visit the Mayan ruins and took a car as far as we could go. But at a certain point, we had the option to ride bikes to the site itself or hop on the back of someone else's in order to get there. Because I didn't know how to ride, we had to catch a lift. I was so disappointed in myself seeing other women just get on bikes and go. This hadnt been the first time I felt that way, either.
'Learning To Ride A Bike At 32 Is My Idea Of Joy'
Womens health
17 Aug

'With Weight Watchers Freestyle And Intermittent Fasting, I Lost 120 Pounds'

<strong> My name is Nicole Taniguchi ( <span id="87c4fe17-1856-3562-af74-f99126d172c5" itemtype="link" itemscope="itemscope"> @betweennowandnever </span> ), and I am 34 years old. I live in North Hollywood, California, and work as a receptionist for Warner Horizon Television. After my doctor recommended I make some changes to improve my health, I joined WW, incorporated fasting, and found the fun in fitness. </strong>
'I Lost 120 Lbs. With WW And Plyojam Workouts'
Womens health
17 Aug

Drinking Alcohol While Doing Intermittent Fasting...Yes Or No?

If it seems like everyone and their mother is doing <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/weight-loss/a28563472/intermittent-fasting-diet/" id="a697b537-d258-3816-a839-f93e2ebcff5d"> intermittent fasting </a> (IF) , you're not wrong. It was the most-searched diet term of 2019, <a href="https://trends.google.com/trends/yis/2019/US/" id="55b74829-cc1e-35b8-a06f-f1b8539743a6"> according to a trend report from Google </a> . But before you start your own fasting plan, there's a few things for...
Can You Drink Alcohol While Intermittent Fasting?