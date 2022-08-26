How girls in Nigeria are affected by false information about their period and s*x

Sex, period and other discussions

For many Nigerian women, the period talk happened in three ways. Either she had the talk with her mom or any female figure, friends or at school.

When Nigerian parents talk about menstruating, it’s usually shrouded in shame, and the sex talk -if any, isn’t complete.

Most parents speak of a man touching her and getting pregnant automatically, and nothing is said about penetration or what actually makes a woman pregnant.

Could this account for the high rate of teenage pregnancies in Nigeria? An article published on Biomedcentral, stated that “The estimated rate in Nigeria is currently at 104%, which stands out compared to other African countries.” The highest numbers are in the northern part of Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

We spoke to some Nigerian women about how their period talk went;

Rachel saw her period on a random day, she didn’t think about it until it happened. She had come back from shopping in the market during the holidays, and even though her stepmom anticipated that she would see her period soon (she looked mature for her age even though she was just 12 years old ).

It was her stepmom who pointed out that she was stained with blood. She found it hard to believe, that she was on her period. Soon, it was time for the talk.

Rachel says, “My stepmom told me never tell anyone when I’m on my period, the usual don’t tell let any man touch you. You’re now a woman. Always have your bath and so on.”

When Ada saw her period at 12 years old she was in the market making her hair. When she went back home she was so excited, she jumped about and even her father noticed some thing was up. All her friends had seen their period before her so she was expecting it. Her mother was ready with the usual words, "Don’t have sex. Your body gives off a bad odour when you are on your period so always bathe twice and change your pads."

When Adeola saw her first period, she was way too young - nine years old. It took a long while for her to understand, all she knew was that it was painful. Her flow was mild though, but she had to be more careful in class and always asked if she was stained.

Fisayo says, “I was in boarding school. I didn’t have a talk with anyone. I just got a pad and moved on with my life, but I remember one of these sanitary pad people coming to give lectures.”

Jane said no one asked her about her period in her family. “We never had that discussion in my family. No one sat me down to discuss. All I know is a sanitary pad company came to my school, and we spoke about hygiene and care during your period.”

Why is the period talk important?

More and more, the world is moving from the shame and stigma attached to being on your period, it’s a completely human thing, and Nigeria and Africa have to follow suit.