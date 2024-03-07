What to do if you're starting to hate your partner but can't breakup

You might find yourself in a situation where breaking up feels impossible, but staying together is becoming harder every day.

This is a tricky spot to be in, but there are some steps you can take to navigate this.

Take a step back and reflect

First, give yourself some space to think. What's causing these feelings? Sometimes, stress, personal issues, or misunderstandings can make us feel negative towards our partner. It's important to figure out if it's something they did, or if other factors are influencing how you feel. Taking time to reflect can help you understand your emotions better.

Communicate

Talking to your partner about how you feel can help. Find a calm and neutral time to express your feelings without blaming or accusing them. Use "I feel" statements like, "I feel upset when…" to describe your emotions.

This approach can open up a dialogue and possibly help you both understand each other better.

Focus on your self-care

When you're feeling down, taking care of yourself is more important than ever. Do things that make you happy and relaxed. Whether it's reading a book, taking a walk, or hanging out with friends, focusing on your well-being can improve your mood and give you clarity.

Talk to someone

Talking to someone you trust about your feelings can be a huge relief. It could be a friend, family member, or even a counsellor. They can give you a fresh perspective and support you through this tough time. It's okay to ask for help when you need it.

Set boundaries

Setting boundaries is about understanding and communicating what you're okay with and what you're not. If there are specific behaviours from your partner that upset you, let them know respectfully.

Consider couples therapy

Sometimes, having a professional's help can make a big difference. Couples therapy provides a safe space to explore your feelings and work on your relationship with a trained therapist. It can help you both understand each other better and find ways to improve your relationship.

Remember your worth

Staying in a relationship where you're unhappy isn't fair to you or your partner; and feeling like you hate your partner but can't break up is a difficult and painful situation. But, it's possible to work through these feelings, either together or individually. Reflect on what's causing your feelings, and communicate openly. Above all, remember your worth and well-being are important. Whatever decision you make, let it be one that leads to happiness and health for you.