Cats get high on this plant, here’s what to know about it

The allure of nepetalactone

The secret behind catnip's effect lies in a chemical compound called nepetalactone. This oil resides in the leaves and stems of the catnip plant, and when a cat sniffs or ingests it, nepetalactone activates receptors in their nose and mouth. This triggers a chain reaction in the feline brain, leading to a surge of feel-good chemicals like endorphins.

The effects of catnip vary from cat to cat. Some feline fanatics become energetic goofballs, rolling around, batting at imaginary foes, and letting out ecstatic meows. Others might experience a more mellow high, exhibiting blissful purring and head-nuzzling. Interestingly, about 30% of cats are completely unaffected by catnip. This predisposition is hereditary, so you might need to wait until your kitten is around 3 to 6 months old to see if they're susceptible to its charms.

The short-lived high

The good news for cat owners is that catnip's effects are temporary. The euphoric high typically lasts around 10 minutes, followed by a gradual return to normalcy.

There's also a built-in cool-down period – after their catnip adventure, your pet will need a break of at least 30 minutes to 2 hours before they become receptive to its magic again.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) includes catnip on their list of toxic plants for cats, but there's no need to be alarmed. This categorisation is due to the behavioural changes it induces, not because it's poisonous. Catnip is generally safe for cats in moderate amounts.

Catnip for humans is not quite the same

While catnip has a profound effect on our furry companions, it doesn't hold the same psychoactive power for humans. While some people might detect a faint herbal scent, ingesting catnip won't induce any mind-altering experiences. However, catnip tea has been used traditionally for its calming properties, potentially offering some relief for anxiety or indigestion.

Using catnip wisely

So, how can you introduce this fascinating plant into your cat's life? Here are some tips:

Start slow: If you're introducing your cat to catnip for the first time, begin with a small amount. A sprinkle on a scratching post or a catnip toy is a good way to gauge their reaction.

Moderation is key: While some cats become fixated on catnip, it's best to offer it in moderation. Rotate catnip toys with regular ones to prevent them from becoming desensitised to its effects.

Observe and supervise: Monitor your cat's behaviour after exposure to catnip. While most reactions are playful and harmless, some cats might become overly excited or stressed. If this happens, remove the catnip and provide a calming environment.

Other uses of catnip

Catnip's allure extends beyond its intoxicating effects on felines. Here are some other uses of this versatile plant:

Natural insect repellent: The oils in catnip can deter mosquitoes and other pesky insects. Consider planting catnip around your patio or porch to create a natural bug barrier.

A relaxing plant: As mentioned earlier, catnip tea has been used traditionally for its calming properties. While not psychoactive for humans, it might offer some individuals a sense of relaxation.