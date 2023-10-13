5 animals that love to get high

Surprisingly, humans are not the only creatures on Earth that crave this and do so consciously. In the animal kingdom, there are various species that also love to get high.

Some of these animals would intentionally consume mind-altering substances or engage in activities that induce altered states. Here are five animals that fall into this category;

1. Elephants

Elephants, especially those in Africa have been observed to consume fermented fruits fallen from Marula trees. These ripe fruits naturally ferment on the ground, turning them into alcoholic treats.

When elephants indulge in these fermented delicacies, they exhibit behaviours such as stumbling and becoming unusually playful, suggesting that they might be experiencing a form of intoxication.

2. Wallabies

Another animal that love to get high are wallabies. These animals will enter poppy fields and eat opium poppies. These poppies are the source of opioids like morphine and heroin. Wallabies after getting high on poppies usually start creating crop circles and hop around in a daze.

3. Cats

Some cats love catnip, a herbaceous plant belonging to the mint family. Catnip contains a compound called nepetalactone, which triggers a temporary euphoric state in cats. They roll around, purr, and exhibit hyperactive behaviour when exposed to catnip.

4. Dolphins

Dolphins also love getting high. In Australia dolphins have been observed gently toying with pufferfish, a creature known for its potent toxins. It is believed that dolphins deliberately handle these toxic fish, possibly for the psychoactive effects induced by the toxins.

Researchers have noted dolphins passing the pufferfish around, displaying peculiar behaviours afterward, indicating that they might be seeking a high from the toxins.

5. Horses

Horses in North America have been observed getting hooked on locoweed, a mind altering drug. In North America, during harsh winter months this plant is one of the only crops that will grow and the horses have to depend on it for food.

At first, they eat it for nutritional value but would later on get hooked on locoweed and consciously go seeking for it even when there are other options for food. Sadly, the locoweed is also poisonous and can kill horses after a few years.