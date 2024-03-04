5 things you can do to make your showers extra relaxing

With a few simple tweaks, your shower can transform into a more enjoyable and rejuvenating experience.

Here are five easy tips to enhance your shower time, making it a highlight of your day.

1. Upgrade your showerhead

The type of showerhead you use can make a huge difference in your shower experience. Upgrading to a showerhead that offers various settings, such as gentle rainfall or a powerful massage, can turn your shower into a spa-like retreat. Some showerheads also come with water-saving features, so you can enjoy a luxurious shower while also being kind to the environment.

2. Use aromatic shower products

Use shower gels, soaps, or shampoos with scents that you love. Aromatherapy can elevate your mood and provide a sensory escape. Whether you prefer the calming scent of lavender or the refreshing aroma of citrus, using aromatic products can make your shower feel like a therapeutic experience.

3. Invest in a shower filter

If you live in an area with hard water, installing a shower filter can be a game-changer. Hard water can make your skin and hair feel dry, but a filter can help remove minerals and chlorine, leaving your water softer and your skin and hair feeling more hydrated and smooth. Plus, it can help your shower products lather better, making you feel more pampered.

4. Create a playlist

Music can enhance your shower experience. Create a playlist of your favourite tunes that energise you in the morning or help you relax in the evening. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a great investment, allowing you to safely bring your music into the bathroom without worrying about water damage.

5. Keep it clean and organised

A cluttered and dirty shower can detract from your experience. Regularly cleaning your shower area and keeping it organised can make a big difference. Consider using a shower caddy or shelves to keep your products easily accessible and organised. A clean and tidy shower space invites relaxation and makes your shower time more enjoyable.