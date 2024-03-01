ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The Cod Wars: When Britain and Iceland went to war over fish

Anna Ajayi

This wasn't a war with battles and soldiers like in the movies; it was about fish!

The Cod Wars of Britain and Iceland [DailyExpress]
The Cod Wars of Britain and Iceland [DailyExpress]

Once upon a time, not in a land of fantasy but in the real world, two countries, Britain and Iceland, found themselves in quite an unusual conflict.

Recommended articles

This series of disagreements, known as "The Cod Wars," was a serious dispute over fishing rights in the North Atlantic.

The heart of the matter was simple: both Britain and Iceland wanted to catch cod, a type of fish very popular for its meat. Cod was not just any fish; it was essential for the people in both countries, either as a part of their meals or as a source of income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iceland, being surrounded by the rich waters of the North Atlantic, saw these fish as a vital resource. However, as technology improved, bigger boats from Britain could travel further and catch more fish, including in areas Iceland considered its own backyard.

The Cod Wars actually happened in three main rounds. The first one started in the 1950s when Iceland decided to extend its fishing area from 3 miles to 12 miles from its coast. Britain didn't like this idea because it meant their boats had to travel further to catch fish. They refused to recognise this new rule, leading to the first Cod War. During this time, there were a lot of boat-chasing and some fishy confrontations at sea, but thankfully, no major battles.

As years went by, the disputes kept flaring up. Iceland would extend its fishing area, and Britain would protest. By the third Cod War in the 1970s, Iceland had extended its fishing limit to a whopping 200 miles!

ADVERTISEMENT
Iceland had extended its fishing limit [AtlasObscura]
Iceland had extended its fishing limit [AtlasObscura] Pulse Nigeria

Britain was not happy about this, and the situation got so tense that both countries sent their navies to the fishing areas. Can you imagine? Navies sent out to protect fishing boats!

Despite the serious nature of these confrontations, they were mostly about cutting nets and blocking boats, not fighting. The resolution finally came when Britain agreed to recognise Iceland's 200-mile fishing limit, but in return, some British fishing boats were still allowed to fish in certain areas, under specific conditions.

The Cod Wars showed how important natural resources like fish are to a country's economy and identity. These disputes led to changes in international laws about the sea and fishing rights, affecting how countries share and protect the ocean's resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, the waters are calmer, and the Cod Wars are a tale of the past.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Cod Wars: When Britain and Iceland went to war over fish

The Cod Wars: When Britain and Iceland went to war over fish

10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

What to know about Japan's phallic festival for fertility and safe sex

What to know about Japan's phallic festival for fertility and safe sex

5 ways to unwind with wine

5 ways to unwind with wine

Beauty hacks plus simple solutions for glowing skin and healthy hair

Beauty hacks plus simple solutions for glowing skin and healthy hair

Top 10 countries with the lowest and highest fertility rates

Top 10 countries with the lowest and highest fertility rates

Toast to Veuve Clicquot VIP experience at 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Toast to Veuve Clicquot VIP experience at 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Betking celebrates 6 years with gratitude and a whole lot of goals on the field!

Betking celebrates 6 years with gratitude and a whole lot of goals on the field!

The benefits of kegel exercises for better sexual experience

The benefits of kegel exercises for better sexual experience

The new recipe for men looking to be sexy on Instagram is an actual recipe

The new recipe for men looking to be sexy on Instagram is an actual recipe

5 side effects of using hair dye on your natural hair

5 side effects of using hair dye on your natural hair

5 threesome sex positions that are totally amazing

5 threesome sex positions that are totally amazing

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Easy waffle recipe [CravingHome]

DIY Recipes: How to make the best waffles

Pastor Benny Hinn

Benny Hinn’s Biography: Family, marriage, ministry healing crusades & controversies

How social media keeps you addicted [Yahoo]

How social media apps keep you addicted and hooked

Your body experience some changes postpregnancy [Pinterest]

5 unexpected changes your body can experience after pregnancy