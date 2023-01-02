ADVERTISEMENT
New Year Resolutions: Maybe your relationship shouldn’t have crossed into 2023

Ayoola Adetayo

New year resolutions: an opportunity to let go of bad habits, choices and bad relationships.

It’s that time of the year when people take stock of their activities to see how well they have done or how badly they have fared. We’re in the season of consideration, introspection and resolutions and decisions.

Year 2022 was such a long one, littered with its own moments of magic. Surely you must have felt some of it on a personal level: enchanting romantic moments, where your heart leapt and time seemed to have stood still; where all you could feel was the dream-like happiness coursing through your body, where your partner’s laughter was the light that brightened your path and led you through the day, through weeks, and maybe even months.

Those were the days when love was strong on your brain, when it felt like you had something that would last forever; those were the days when it felt like heaven came down and bliss-filled your soul, sprinkled your heart with an unimaginable dose of happiness… when it felt like cupid, the angel of love himself, was beaming on you, and shining his good light on just you and yours, and nothing else, no one else in the world mattered.

But somewhere along the line, something changed. Things took a sharp turn from that happiness lane into a dark place where you are left feeling isolated and confused at the speed with which things went downhill.

Somewhere along the line this year, laughter ceased in your relationship and in its place entered bickering and nagging and a whole world of bitter vibes. Things are no longer what they used to be; the efforts put into the relationship in those early days are gone, resentment, undiscussed issues, poor communication and stress has replaced all the good feelings you had in the beginning. You are sadder now than you have ever been and in spite of all the attempts and efforts at redirecting the relationship to a happy place, things wouldn’t just budge. You are angry. Your partner is sad. You are fed up. Your partner doesn’t even seem excited or eager at the prospect of seeing you anymore.

It’s that time of the year when resolutions are made and it could the period of redemption for you. It is necessary to take into account the opportunity presented by a new year. You really do get the chance to set the records straight, to get things started on a clean slate, to give yourself a fresh start.

This is it: the opportunity to break away from that toxic relationship where honesty is far from, where communication is strained or inexistent. The end of 2022 is your chance to think things through and leave behind everything that hampers your happiness and jeopardises your joy.

New year resolutions present the chance to let go of bad choices, bad habits and in case you did not know, bad relationships, too.

If you needed a right time to cut that toxic boyfriend or girlfriend off, December 31, 2022 was the perfect time. And if you missed that, the next best opportunity is now.

Take it.

New Year Resolutions: Maybe your relationship shouldn't have crossed into 2023

