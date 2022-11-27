Friends and family were present for the couple's vow-exchange ceremony in a 900-year-old abbey England.
Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding
Months after their traditional wedding, Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has tied the knot with her Fidelis Anosike in England.
Similar to her traditional wedding, the wedding was star-studded, as on Rita's bridal train were actors Michelle Dede and Kate Henshaw.
In April, 2022, the pair tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at Rita's late father's estate in Aboh, Mbaise, Imo State, which also served as the home of the community's traditional ruler, Eze Marcellenus J.O. Waturuocha.
See pictures:
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
