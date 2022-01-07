Things to consider before getting back together with your ex

First of all, think about why the relationship ended in the first place. Something must have happened that made you both decide to call it quits with each other. If it was because of fundamental incompatibilities or irreconcilable differences, getting back together is probably not going to solve anything.

Then, take into account how you felt during the breakup. Were you relieved when it happened or did you feel like something was missing? If you were happy when you were apart, it might be a sign that getting back together is not a good idea. But if you weren't content without your partner and long for their affection again, then it might be worth giving things another try.

You should also think about how your ex behaved during the breakup. If they were respectful and understanding, that's a good sign. But if they were dismissive or mean, that could be a warning sign for the future as they may behave that way again if you eventually get back together.

Next, consider what has changed since the last time you two were together. Has one of you grown up and become more responsible? Or have you both just been moping around feeling sorry for yourselves? Getting back together is only going to work if there are real changes on both sides.

Take some time to really weigh out the pros and cons of getting back together with your ex. There might be some good reasons to do it – like wanting to get married or have children with them. But there might be some good reasons not to do it, too – like the fact that you haven't figured out what went wrong in the first place and are likely to make similar mistakes again.

Finally, ask yourself if you're really ready to commit to this relationship again. Getting back together is a serious step and it's important that both of you are on the same page. If you're not sure, take some time to figure things out before making any decisions.