Relationship games men need to stop playing immediately

Relationship games men need to stop playing immediately

Time up, guys! No more games!

  • Published:
Couple problems.

When it is said that people play emotional games either before or during a relationship, what that often depicts is a situation where true feelings are subdued or hidden so as not to look to weak, or in order to have an upper hand in the relationship.

Relationship games are those dishonest and incompletely honest things people do to ‘get one over’ their partner. It could also mean all the things done to have an advantage in the relationship dynamic.

And this is not limited to one gender, as we have obviously stated here in this article which points out the emotional games women need to stop playing immediately!

Because a coin always has two sides, we now list all the relationship and emotional games men need to stop playing immediately!

Don't fake love just to get into her panties, guys. If she wants to have sex with you, she likely will, whether or not you promise her commitment.

 

1. Faking love for sex

This is the most common one by some distance. Guys, it’s time to give this up!

There are women who would ride [with] you all night long even if there is no promise of a relationship. Just come out straight and declare your real intent. If that’s what she wants too, you’ll know! If not, move along. Stop faking love and emotions just to get the good-good!

ALSO READ: Can women truly deal with total honesty from the beginning?

2. Playing the ‘missing you’ card just for a booty call

Bros, if you want to arrange booty call, just go straight to the point. Which one is ‘I miss you?’

3. Ghosting

We have spoken about this ceaselessly. Ghosting is wrong, guys. If you want to break up with someone, do it with your chest. Be bold enough, at least, to say it to their face.

Even if you won’t offer them closure, let them hear it from you that you are no longer interested in the relationship. Not a text message, not a fade away. Communicate to them that the end has come.

Well, for real, this is actually the end.

