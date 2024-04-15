ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

8 indicators they are not rich & are just faking it to impress you

Amos Robi

Recognizing these signs helps in fostering more genuine interactions and relationships.

A man well-dressed for a photo
A man well-dressed for a photo

In today’s social media-driven world, the pressure to project an image of wealth and success can lead some individuals to create a façade of affluence.

Recommended articles

These pretenses are often carefully curated to impress others, but they might not always reflect reality.

Here are eight common things people tend to show off when they are faking an expensive lifestyle:

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most visible signs of feigned wealth is the ostentatious display of designer labels.

Individuals might flaunt counterfeit designer goods, ranging from handbags to clothing and accessories, to project an image of high-end taste and high financial status.

Leasing or renting luxury cars for weekends or special events is another way people pretend to live a lavish lifestyle.

By showing up in a high-end vehicle, they aim to associate themselves with the prestige that comes with owning such an asset, even if it’s just temporary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Posting old travel photos or using stock images to fake vacations to exotic destinations is a tactic used to suggest a globe-trotting lifestyle.

These individuals might share these images on social media to evoke envy and admiration from their audience.

Costco Travel offers vacation packages to destinations like Tahiti.IM_photo/Shutterstock
Costco Travel offers vacation packages to destinations like Tahiti.IM_photo/Shutterstock Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Some might frequently post photos from high-end restaurants or set up scenes that imply they are dining at expensive establishments.

This can be as simple as taking a picture outside a famous restaurant without actually dining there.

Claiming to engage in costly hobbies like golfing at exclusive clubs or sailing on yachts are common ways to feign a highbrow lifestyle.

These activities are associated with wealth and leisure, making them perfect for constructing a wealthy persona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing images of luxurious home interiors—often not their own—or staging certain areas of their homes to appear decadent is another method used.

This can involve elaborate setups that are temporary but designed to impress viewers during a video call or a social media post.

Example of minimalistic home decor.John Keeble/Getty Images
Example of minimalistic home decor.John Keeble/Getty Images Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Name-dropping celebrities or flaunting access to exclusive events and VIP treatment can also be indicative of pretending to lead a high-end life.

This might include posts from behind the scenes at prestigious events or photos suggesting close relationships with well-known personalities.

Flashing the latest gadgets, whether they're the newest smartphones, high-tech watches, or other luxury electronics, can also be a sign of pretending wealth.

These items are often perceived as status symbols, indicating not just technological savvy but also financial capability.

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple Iphone 11
Apple Iphone 11 Crystal Cox/Business Insider

While it might be tempting for some to portray a life of luxury, these facades can often lead to financial stress and a lack of genuine happiness.

Authenticity usually resonates more deeply with others than any pretense could.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avoid doing these things the next time you are inside an elevator

Avoid doing these things the next time you are inside an elevator

Avoid these 3 common mistakes when cooking fried rice

Avoid these 3 common mistakes when cooking fried rice

3 ways to remove bitterness from garden eggs

3 ways to remove bitterness from garden eggs

8 indicators they are not rich & are just faking it to impress you

8 indicators they are not rich & are just faking it to impress you

Choosing happiness: Why men prioritize peace of mind over toxic relationships

Choosing happiness: Why men prioritize peace of mind over toxic relationships

Jennifer Lopez looks 20 years younger because she does these 3 things always

Jennifer Lopez looks 20 years younger because she does these 3 things always

People who are friendly to your face but talk behind your back have these 6 traits

People who are friendly to your face but talk behind your back have these 6 traits

Top 10 shortest verses in the Bible

Top 10 shortest verses in the Bible

How to calculate your menstrual cycle accurately

How to calculate your menstrual cycle accurately

See how Tems, Wizkid, other Nigerian artistes showed up at Coachella

See how Tems, Wizkid, other Nigerian artistes showed up at Coachella

How to block Union Bank account and ATM card

How to block Union Bank account and ATM card

Is the ‘Esther was Black and Broke’ TikTok challenge colourism or fun play on words?

Is the ‘Esther was Black and Broke’ TikTok challenge colourism or fun play on words?

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carmen and Lupita Andrade with the former's boyfriend, Daniel [Instagram/@carmen_andrade2000]

Siamese twins talk about dating life — 1 has a boyfriend, the other is asexual

The dangers of marrying a relative

These 5 reasons are why it is dangerous to marry your relative

How to comfort a woman after a miscarriage

4 sweet things you can do for your wife after a miscarriage

A man well-dressed for a photo

8 indicators they are not rich & are just faking it to impress you