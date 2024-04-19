ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Hot Takes: 4 reasons paternity fraud is popular in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

On an episode of Pulse Hot Takes, Elvis, David, Chris, and Rachael came together to discuss how popular paternity fraud is in Nigeria and the reason why.

Why paternity fraud is popular in Nigeria [Shuttershock]
Why paternity fraud is popular in Nigeria [Shuttershock]

Different studies show that Nigeria has the highest rate of paternity fraud in the world, with many popular figures in Nigeria coming out to say their wives had children for other men and claimed that they belonged to them.

Rachel believes that there are many accidental reasons why women commit paternity fraud. One scenario involves the accidental exchange of babies at the hospital, where the true parentage remains unknown to the mother. In other cases, after having sex with multiple men, they may not know how long sperm stays in a her vagina or may not calculate her menstrual cycles.

Elvis believes that women always know the kind of man they defraud, claiming that it is usually the rich man who is made the father. He believes intentional cases of paternity fraud may occur, where women deliberately choose to deceive their partners by selecting the wealthiest man as the father, often resulting in innocent men being victimized.

But Rachel disagreed; she said it is not only rich men who have paternity fraud committed against them.

Watch the full episode: Asking Your Wife For A DNA Test Should Be A Criminal Offense - Rachel Edwards | Pulse Hot Takes

Elvis adds that some men are infertile and don’t share this information with their wives, and that leads to paternity fraud. She might ask another man to impregnate her to avoid the stigma of being childless.

According to Rachel, financial pressures may drive some women to engage in extramarital affairs in search of money.

Why paternity fraud is popular in Nigeria [Healthscope]
Why paternity fraud is popular in Nigeria [Healthscope] Pulse Nigeria
Elvis said if he was a woman and his husband asked for a paternity test, he would do it if he had nothing to hide and divorce him. Chris agrees with Elvis. She says, "Why will you marry me if you don’t trust me?”

Rachel believes that if he has valid and reasonable fears, she will indulge him in a paternity test, but if there isn’t a reason for him to distrust her, then she will divorce him.

The gang concludes by saying that people are full of surprises. Chris says, “You might think you know someone, and she surprises you.”

Ultimately, paternity fraud shows that even those we believe we know well can sometimes surprise us with unexpected actions and decisions.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

