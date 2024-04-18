ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Hot Takes: Why Nigerian married men always keep side chicks

Temi Iwalaiye

Why is cheating popular in Nigerian marriages?

Why married men always keep side chicks [nairaland]

The Pulse Hot Takes gang of Elvis, Chris, Abimbola, Kimmy K, and Mel Rouge came together to talk about married men and their side chicks.

Nigeria not only has the highest rate of paternity fraud, but many married men have side chicks or see other women actively while being in a relationship or being married.

Kim K kicked off the podcast by saying, “You are mentally ill if you seek satisfaction outside your marriage.”

Here’s why the gang thinks married people cheat:

Chris, on the other hand, was firm in her assertion that many men are getting married to women they do not really like. According to Chris, “You marry a deeper-life woman and have a baddie as your side chick.”

Kim K also believes that many men marry when they are ready and who they love. Though the writer of this article thinks it’s not only men who make such decisions when it comes to marriage, most people are more calculative when it comes to marriage; they would marry a person who meets their criteria in terms of education, financial stability, and other metrics that are not solely based on emotions.

Chris also believes that, in most cases, the side chic gets the best of the man. They get the best sex from him and a lot of money, while the man may be stingy and loveless with his wife.

Elvis held strong opinions about the fact that some men and women are polygamous and can’t be tied down to the intricacies of monogamy. He believes that there is no need to get married and have a closed marriage when you can just choose to keep the marriage open. Interesting opinion, since many rich Nigerian men are known for having many wives—that’s a much better option than cheating, according to Chris.

Chris thinks that many Nigerian women get married for status and money and not for love, and in that situation, she could be fine with her husband seeking attention outside their marriage.

Watch the full episode here: Side Chicks Vs Wives: Who Wins? | Pulse Hot Takes

“It's hard to have integrity when you are hungry,” Mel said. She concluded by saying that economic inequalities are part of what makes women seek to be side chicks of men. Nigerian society doesn’t offer equal opportunities for women, so they may try to become side chicks to gain access.

However, Chris believes that no woman ever sleeps her way to the top, and that phrase comes from men jealous of women's successes.

The gang also delved into what cheating is; Elvis believes that even sexting is cheating. Kimmy says sending another woman money for upkeep is cheating, and Mel believes “Anything you do with another person that you cannot do in front of me is cheating.”

In conclusion, they believe the fault lies majorly with the man because he has a commitment and the side chick shares a minuscule blame since she might be tempted by the benefits she might hope to get from him.

Temi Iwalaiye

