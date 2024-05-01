ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Landmark Beach Demolition: 5 reasons FG shouldn’t have done it

Temi Iwalaiye

Should the government have demolished Landmark Beach?

Landmark beach demolition [rovingupdates]
Landmark beach demolition [rovingupdates]

The recent demolition of structures on Landmark Beach in Lagos, Nigeria, to make way for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway has sparked controversy. While some see it as necessary progress, others lament the loss of a cherished landmark.

Recommended articles

Many people relied on the beach for their income. From waiters and cleaners to shopkeepers, the economic downturn in Nigeria makes losing a source of income due to a highway project with limited local benefits a heavy burden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Landmark Beach was a tourist magnet, drawing visitors to Lagos and generating revenue for the state through business owners. Its demolition reduces tourism opportunities, potentially impacting local businesses that depend on visitor traffic.

Landmark Beach wasn't just a beach; it was a place where memories were made. Proposals, dates, concerts, and countless other moments were shared here. Demolishing the structures wipes away these cherished experiences for many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building a highway along the coast carries environmental risks. Disrupting natural barriers can lead to increased flooding in the future. Additionally, altering the shoreline will impact weather patterns and natural processes.

Nigerians are grappling with everyday necessities—food, electricity, and education. Shouldn’t resources be better allocated towards addressing immediate needs before embarking on a large-scale highway project?

While infrastructure projects are important, they should be carefully evaluated to minimise negative impacts on communities and the environment.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Landmark Beach Demolition: 5 reasons FG shouldn’t have done it

Landmark Beach Demolition: 5 reasons FG shouldn’t have done it

Should couples sleep together or separately? Scientists know what you should do

Should couples sleep together or separately? Scientists know what you should do

Here’s what happens when you read a book every day

Here’s what happens when you read a book every day

The direction of lines on your palms can determine when you'll find success

The direction of lines on your palms can determine when you'll find success

World Malaria Day: ClearlineHMO, Greenlife donate malaria aid to community

World Malaria Day: ClearlineHMO, Greenlife donate malaria aid to community

10 strange rules the British royal family members must never break

10 strange rules the British royal family members must never break

5 fun ways to celebrate workers' day in Nigeria

5 fun ways to celebrate workers' day in Nigeria

Freedom vs loneliness: Is living alone worth it?

Freedom vs loneliness: Is living alone worth it?

9 changes most millennials crave in the workplace

9 changes most millennials crave in the workplace

Avoid these 4 terrible tips if you plan to lose weight

Avoid these 4 terrible tips if you plan to lose weight

60-year-old woman wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires pageant

60-year-old woman wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires pageant

What causes upper stomach pain? Find out

What causes upper stomach pain? Find out

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Ladies! Here are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex

Nigerians are going through another period of worrying fuel scarcity [WFM]

Here are 5 ways to survive Nigeria during fuel scarcity

Most peaceful countries in the world [ToptenyMagazine]

10 most peaceful countries to live in

Why commercial aeroplanes can't have parachutes on board

Why commercial aeroplanes don't have parachutes for passengers