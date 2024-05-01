10 strange rules the British royal family members must never break

Here’s a list of royal rules British royals they must follow:

1. A royal must never marry without permission and approval of the monarch

If the monarch says a member of the royal family can’t marry someone, then it’s settled; they can’t unless they want to leave the family. The Queen refused to approve her sister, Margaret, getting married to Peter Townsend, a married man she had an affair with. At the end of the day, she couldn't marry him.

2. Monopoly is forbidden in the royal family

Monopoly, a popular board game that involves buying and selling lands, is forbidden in the royal family. In 2008, Prince Andrew revealed that it is forbidden in the royal household due to its potential for violence and causing major disagreements.

3. They always travel with an all-black outfit

When a royal travels to another country, they must pack an all-black outfit just in case someone dies. This is probably because, when Queen Elizabeth’s father died, she was in Kenya and didn’t have a black outfit to wear.

4. Two heirs cannot fly together

The Royal Family's line of succession is crucial in determining who inherits the throne. To make sure two heirs don’t die at the same time, they cannot both fly the same plane.

5. They are not allowed to sign autographs

Charles assumed the title of King Charles III following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, and he and Camilla were crowned in May 2023 following a period of mourning. The couple were crowned at Westminster Abbey, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince William's weddings were held.Charles wore the same crown that had been used at his mother's coronation 70 years prior. Camilla was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, which had been reset with diamonds that belonged to Queen Elizabeth.

Famous people sign autographs, but royals, though famous, cannot. This is because of the risk of copying or forged documents.

6. Eating shellfish is not allowed

Shellfish are prohibited from royal meals due to potential food poisoning and allergic reactions.

7. Bridal bouquets must include myrtle

Royal brides traditionally carry a sprig of myrtle in their clutches, symbolising hope and love, dating back to Princess Victoria's wedding customs.

8. Rules around tiaras and hats

Being a princess or duchess means wearing a tiara; however, if you don’t have a husband, you can’t wear one. During formal occasions, women must always wear a hat.

9. Royals cannot vote

King Charles III and the House of Windsor, as constitutional monarchs, are obligated to remain "above" politics, as they cannot publicly express their political views or vote.

10. The monarch determines if other royals sit or stand