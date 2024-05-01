ADVERTISEMENT
10 strange rules the British royal family members must never break

Temi Iwalaiye

The British royal family is the most famous monarchy in the world, but they have some quirky rules.

Rules the British royal family must not break [Newsweek]
Rules the British royal family must not break [Newsweek]

The British royal family began with King Æthelstan in 927 A.D. and is currently governed by King Charles III and his House of Windsor after Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at their wedding.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton at their wedding.Chris Jackson/Getty Images Business Insider USA
If the monarch says a member of the royal family can’t marry someone, then it’s settled; they can’t unless they want to leave the family. The Queen refused to approve her sister, Margaret, getting married to Peter Townsend, a married man she had an affair with. At the end of the day, she couldn't marry him.

Monopoly, a popular board game that involves buying and selling lands, is forbidden in the royal family. In 2008, Prince Andrew revealed that it is forbidden in the royal household due to its potential for violence and causing major disagreements.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle on a walk at Windsor Castle in September 2022.Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle on a walk at Windsor Castle in September 2022.Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images Business Insider USA
When a royal travels to another country, they must pack an all-black outfit just in case someone dies. This is probably because, when Queen Elizabeth’s father died, she was in Kenya and didn’t have a black outfit to wear.

The Royal Family's line of succession is crucial in determining who inherits the throne. To make sure two heirs don’t die at the same time, they cannot both fly the same plane.

King Charles and Queen Camilla during the coronation on May 6, 2023. [gettyimages]
Charles assumed the title of King Charles III following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, and he and Camilla were crowned in May 2023 following a period of mourning. The couple were crowned at Westminster Abbey, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince William's weddings were held.Charles wore the same crown that had been used at his mother's coronation 70 years prior. Camilla was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, which had been reset with diamonds that belonged to Queen Elizabeth.
Famous people sign autographs, but royals, though famous, cannot. This is because of the risk of copying or forged documents.

Shellfish are prohibited from royal meals due to potential food poisoning and allergic reactions.

Meghan Markle bouquet had a myrtle .Getty/Pool
Meghan Markle bouquet had a myrtle .Getty/Pool Business Insider USA
Royal brides traditionally carry a sprig of myrtle in their clutches, symbolising hope and love, dating back to Princess Victoria's wedding customs.

Being a princess or duchess means wearing a tiara; however, if you don’t have a husband, you can’t wear one. During formal occasions, women must always wear a hat.

King Charles III and the House of Windsor, as constitutional monarchs, are obligated to remain "above" politics, as they cannot publicly express their political views or vote.

The monarch is the head of state, and immediately he enters a place, every royal must stand. They sit when he does; if he doesn't sit, they remain standing. They are also expected to curtsey or bow when he passes.

