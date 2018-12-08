news

Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World and superstar actress who just tied the knot with Nick Jonas, the love of her life, in a glorious sequence of beautiful ceremonies wants you to know one or two things about relationships, dating and finding The One.

The Indian actress has been in the news all week after she and Nick tied the knot in one of the most glamorous celebrity events of the year – you know, simply because it wasn’t just another wedding! She and her man tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies and if all pre-wedding and post-wedding events are combined, they had a total of five fabulous events!

Love, laughter, a gorgeous wedding dress with a dramatic 75-feet veil, joy, romance, family, friends and fairytale and so many unbeatable, irreplaceable memories… that wedding had it all! It’s the kind of stuff dreams are made of, the type of nuptials that makes you swoon just thinking about the endless possibilities.

So looking at Priyanka and listening to her, what are the relationship lessons to be gleaned? We’ve found some and we’re here to share them with you below!

What’s the most romantic thing a guy can do for a girl?

“Surprise a girl,” Priyanka answers breathily during a fun question and answer session with Vogue, published December 6, 2018. “Don’t do the whole chocolate and flowers thing,” she adds for context.

In general, the point is clear: just be unpredictable and creative in your attempts to please your babe; whatever it translates to in your culture and present reality.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, & other foreign superstars with breathtaking 2018 weddings

Ideal first date?

“Fly me to an unknown destination to see the sunset,” answers the 36-year old former beauty queen who replied her DM when Nick Jonas slid in there in 2016.

There you have another relationship advice: be civil enough to reply DMs . Far too many beautiful love stories have found expression via social media. Who says yours, too, can’t begin with a ‘Hi’ in your DM?

The "Quantico" actress does not even need to say nothing about the invalidity of these, she just totally embodies it.

For starters, she dated, and married a man she is older than by the whole of 10 years – and there goes the idea that you have to marry only a man who is older.

Her engagement came two months after they began dating – contrary to the idea that you should compulsorily be in a relationship for a significant amount of time so you and your partner get to know each other.

She is Indian, Nick Jonas, American. She has just married, aged 36; out here showing us that when people live their best lives , improve themselves in all aspects and focus on what important, love will always catch up on them.

Even for women, it’s never too late to fall in love, or have a breathtaking wedding ceremony!