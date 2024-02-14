ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

'We got signals from God' — this couple married even though they're both AS

Temi Iwalaiye

This is the story of a love that defied all odds—getting married when you are both AS.

Seyi and Abisola Shof [voyagebaltimore]
Seyi and Abisola Shof [voyagebaltimore]

Recommended articles

For the couple, there had always been a friendship between them. When he first asked her out, she agreed because they had gotten so close to each other, he was her best friend, and she could not imagine her life without him. “We were on the same wavelength; he understood me, and I understood him,” she said during an interview with Pulse Nigeria.

Their perfect relationship came crashing down when she went to confirm her genotype. She initially thought she was AA, but several tests revealed that she was AS. This means they both have the sickle gene, and there’s a 25% chance they give birth to a child with sickle cell.

Abisola said, "I went to Google and checked for a cure for sickle cell. There was no cure except a bone marrow transfer after the child had suffered in childhood."

ADVERTISEMENT

But they didn’t give up. They discovered a way to have children who would not have sickle cell anaemia.

The way to prevent giving birth to sickle cell children is through IVF with PGD testing. They conceive through IVF and test the foetus to see the child's genotype when the egg is fertilised.

The Shofs had a solution, but the main trouble was convincing Seyi's parents. He said, “It’s not just parents, but in a lot of churches, you have to bring your test results to make sure you both are not AS to avoid problems."

Seyi's family was hell-bent on him not getting married to Abisola. "It was like a two-year process of deciding whether we were going to get married or not. I proposed on January 11, 2021, and we got married in April 2013. We brought the solutions to our parents, but our parents were like, 'Why do you have to go through all that stress? There are many fish in the sea,' but I said that was the fish that I wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My dad came to New York from Lagos to convince him not to marry her. Then after that, my mom and sisters came to the city. My mother said God had told her that I shouldn’t marry her.

"I prayed a lot. I told my pastor, and he gave great advice. He said we should fast from each other for 40 days. He asked us to seek the face of God. At the end of it, God gave me Bible verses that convinced me.

"The battle was to convince my parents, and it strained the relationship between me and my parents and siblings."

ALSO READ: Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Abisola advises, "If you are convinced that he or she is the right person for you, then it’s worth fighting for. There are many ways to prevent a child from having SS, but it’s not an easy thing."

ADVERTISEMENT

They eventually got married and had two beautiful kids. The Shofs are proof that love does conquer all, even when obstacles exist.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We got signals from God' — this couple married even though they're both AS

'We got signals from God' — this couple married even though they're both AS

They hated each other at first but they love music so they got married

They hated each other at first but they love music so they got married

Cadbury Nigeria rewards Bourn Factor Season 5 winners

Cadbury Nigeria rewards Bourn Factor Season 5 winners

Interview with Dr Phana: Bringing the Turkish experience of Gastric Sleeve surgeries to Ghana

Interview with Dr Phana: Bringing the Turkish experience of Gastric Sleeve surgeries to Ghana

How faith and culture have shaped the Nigerian idea of Ash Wednesday

How faith and culture have shaped the Nigerian idea of Ash Wednesday

Here's what the oldest colleges in America used to look like — and what they look like today

Here's what the oldest colleges in America used to look like — and what they look like today

7 life hacks that can help you stop wasting time

7 life hacks that can help you stop wasting time

6 AI tools to help you celebrate Valentine's day the African way

6 AI tools to help you celebrate Valentine's day the African way

A complete guide to balancing love and faith during this Ash Wednesday

A complete guide to balancing love and faith during this Ash Wednesday

4 sexually transmitted diseases that are incurable

4 sexually transmitted diseases that are incurable

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These text messages mean you are the side piece [Unsplash]

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

Here's how to have a good time on Valentine's even if your relationship is long distance [Nytimes]

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

Things to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

If you find yourself in this boat, sailing the rough seas of heartbreak this Valentine's Day, know that you're not alone

Valentine's Day vibes vs reality: Navigating heartbreak with grace