Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

You don’t have to lose the love of your life because you both are AS or SS.

However, is it true that you shouldn't marry someone whose genotype is incompatible with yours? Well, it is true to some extent.

Though society frowns at it, there are certain things that you can do even if you are both of the same AS or SS genotype to avoid giving birth to children that would have sickle cell anaemia.

Here are the options available to you:

Tube tying, also known as tubal ligation, is a surgical procedure for women that permanently prevents pregnancy by blocking or cutting the fallopian tubes which connect the ovaries to the uterus. This prevents eggs from travelling to the uterus for fertilisation by sperm. It has a 99.9% success rate and prevent any child from being born.

If you crave having children, you can always adopt. Many children are orphans and crave the love and support of a loving family. Family isn’t just related by blood but also by love. If you are both AS or SS, you can adopt a child or children and take care of them as you are. However, make sure you undergo the legal process of adoption.

With a vasectomy can enjoy pleasurable sex without the fear of a child being born. A vasectomy is a surgical procedure for men that permanently prevents pregnancy by blocking or cutting the vas deferens, which carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra. This makes sure sperm doesn't mix with semen. Sperm is what is ejaculated during orgasm.

Surrogacy is a process where a surrogate bears a pregnancy for the intended parents, helping those with conception challenges start families. There are two main types: gestational surrogacy and traditional surrogacy.

In gestational surrogacy, the surrogate is not genetically related to the baby. In contrast, traditional surrogacy, less common, uses the surrogate's egg fertilized by the intended father's (or donor's) sperm, making the surrogate genetically related to the baby.

In Nigeria, surrogacy contracts and agreements remain enforceable even without a law or statute backing it up.

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) that fertilises an egg outside the body and implants the resulting embryo into the uterus for pregnancy. This process can be beneficial for individuals or couples who have the same genotype and can't give birth through normal means.

