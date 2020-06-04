Albert and his girlfriend Maame tied the knots over the weekend in a star-studded event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The adorable couple wore matching green kente fabric for the traditional wedding.

The bride stole our heart with her stunning kente dress and simple makeup and elegant hairstyle.

The traditional wedding was followed by a court wedding where the bride and the groom were captured signing their marriage certificate.

What’s fascinating is the love story behind the two.

In a post, the bride explained how she met her husband and we couldn’t wait to share.

“Walking into the Stanbic banking hall on the 15th of June 2015 as a new intern, never did I expect to leave with a husband. My mum told me to speak things into existence and the first day I met Albert. I just called my best friend and told her “I HAVE SEEN MY HUSBAND “(little did I know he really was my husband). I met him on the first day I went to work in the bank. I named him “fine boy “because I didn’t know his name but my heart always skipped a beat when he passed by. He later asked for my name and made it a habit of inviting me for lunch anytime it was lunch time. I always looked forward to eating with him even though it meant I have to be a lady about it. Just 6 months after dating he asked to meet my parents. I always told him the day I would be proposed to I would want it on the skybar so I will feel close to the sky and on top of the world. I love Albert’s attention to detail.

He proposed on the rooftop of Suncity apartment with all the most magical things I would want the candles, roses and the biggest rock I had seen. He always told me he was going to marry me in 2020 though I thought it was far... Here we are 5 years down the line truly marrying in 2020,” the bride shared.

Check the couple below: