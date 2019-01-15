Dear Bukky;

I am a Muslim girl aged 21. I have had a relationship were everything seemed fine until the man I love called me and told me he was getting married.

It was so hurting but then I had nothing to do at that time. He got married to a young girl of around 18 years. The fact was that they didn't know each other until they got married. I managed to cut off my communication for around three months but suddenly I bumped into him and he says it was family pressure that made him marry the girl but we can still continue with the relationship.

I won't deny that I still feel that he is the man I would have loved to be with for the rest of my life till date no matter what happened.

But now am confused. To either let him go or stay and be the second wifey.

Dear reader,

Stop bothering about spilt milk. If it is gone, let him go and move on to someone else, onto something better.

You are 21. There is a whole life ahead of you. There is no such thing as one person being the only partner you could ever experience happiness with. You can experience happiness with other people and that’s how you should be thinking.

Also, a relationship is not the only way to be happy or to feel fulfilled. Get yourself out and develop in every way that matters.

Educationally, skill-wise, grow your finances, learn more about the world around you… you know, just do more for yourself than putting a relationship so high on your mind.

It will also help to forget this your partner if your mind is always occupied especially with creative thoughts and productive activities.

