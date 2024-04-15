7 signs you are with a chronic cheater who will never stop their infidelity

These behaviours may stem from underlying issues like sex and porn addiction, personality disorders like narcissism, histrionic personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder, and borderline personality disorder, or substance use problems. Regardless of the cause, chronic cheating can have a devastating impact on romantic relationships.

Signs of a serial cheater

If you notice any of these then you may be a serial cheater or you are in a relationship with one.

1. Fear of abandonment

Many compulsive cheaters fear loneliness and abandonment. This fear can lead them to seek external validation from many people. They crave constant reassurance of being desirable and loved. Some may even keep "backup options" in case their relationship fails.

2. Fear of Missing Out (FOMO)

To compulsive cheaters, the grass is always green on the other side. They often wonder about what sex with other people will be like. They may experience heightened FOMO regarding sex, dating, and relationships.

3. Fantasy driven

Compulsive cheaters often get caught up in the idea of a relationship and not the relationship itself. They may enjoy the chase over genuine connection. Once a relationship becomes real, with all the complexities that come with it, they may lose interest.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Impulsive behavior

Compulsive cheating can be linked to impulsivity. The desire for immediate gratification can cloud judgement, leading to actions without considering the consequences.

5. Overt flirtatiousness

A compulsive cheater might appear charming and overly friendly with others. Flirting is a way to gain attention, see if the person they are flirting with likes them, and explore potential sexual opportunities.

6. Shallow remorse

When caught cheating, they offer insincere apologies and are laced with blame. Statements like "I'm sorry, but you don’t give me enough attention" shift the responsibility and can leave the betrayed partner feeling like it’s their fault and they need to apologise.

7. Broken Promises