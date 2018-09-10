Pulse.ng logo
Favour Iwueze of Destined Kids ties the knot!

How fast they grow, right?

Favour Iwueze of Destined Kids is married!

 

Favour Iwueze of the former children music group, Destined Kids, is married!

The former child singer and her partner, Mr Okpazele, had their traditional ceremony and white wedding ceremony in Anambra state over the weekend that ended on September 9, 2018.

 

Favour, the new Mrs. Okpazele, is the first child of six, and alongside her siblings, formed the child music group, Destined Kids, who were very popular in the early 2000’s.

She is an indigene of Imo State, Owerri, Nigeria and has continued to do gospel music under the record label, God Mercy Connection.

 

Congrats to Favour and her boo from Pulse Weddings.

