Ayesha Curry was a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk just few days ago, and the biggest soundbite from their chat sees the mother of 3 admitting that a lack of male attention makes her feel some type of way.

For those who do not know her, Ayesha is an author, TV host and wife of Steph Curry, a superstar American basketballer; and Jada Pinkett Smith, the host of the show she appeared on, is a popular actress [she was on Girls' Trip] and wife of Will Smith.

So back to Ayesha and her admission that seems to have got a lot of people twisted. During that interview with Jada, she said:

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at my husband), but me, like the past 10 years, I don't have any of that," she said. "I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?'"

“it'd be nice to know that, like, someone's lookin'" she says.

As soon as clips from the interview got on social media, reactions expectedly began to pour in, several of them critical, bemused, and outraged.

But really is it worth all the fuss? What exactly is wrong with someone, even a married one, wanting to feel like other people, aside from their partners, have eyes on them? Is it such a taboo to entertain such thoughts or is it only wrong because someone dared to express it? Maybe people are just mad because it’s a woman who’s expressing it? Or perhaps, because it’s a married woman?

Ayesha says she sometimes wishes she got the kind of attention from the opposite sex that her husband currently receives from his female fans and people are coming at her with harsh criticisms and negativity. Something that’s absolutely, absolutely uncalled for, in my opinion.

Everyone wants to feel desired, to feel hot and wanted. It’s not a bad thing to feel that way. I think we can all accept that even when we are in relationships or even when married, we still like the idea of other people finding us appealing. I mean, even if you are going to dismiss the people that show or express interest in you, knowing that people still find you that desirable would fill you with a certain kind of confidence, a certain kind of warmth. To deny this is to be low-key hypocritical.

And to get miffed or offended that Ayesha spoke about this openly is even more so. How do you vilify someone for speaking a truth that many people can relate with; something that we all feel and think about?

Simply, it strikes me as another example of senseless outrage, which seems to now be the hallmark of social media use these days.

Thankfully, Ayesha knows this as well. She sees all the bitterness and she’s not letting all that negative energy get to her.

In an Instagram post shared in the aftermath of the interview, she writes:

“…I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay! If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30year mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it…”

If her admission of the fact, and letting herself be vulnerable enough to express that thought made us stan her earlier, defending it with this IG post further endears her to us. "Go find your joy and speak your truth unapologetically," she adds in that IG post.

To that we say; yasss queen!

