I have a theory that the demon of idleness is always on heavy duty during the weekend on Twitter NG.

He or she or it (since we are all woke these days) roams multiple timelines looking for dormant minds to influence. The goal of this demon is to make these idle minds spew outrage at every single individual or topic under the sun.

This demon is the father of the children of outrage. They belong to a generation that is always so angry and frustrated that they lash out at everything and everyone. They rant against toxicity, but they whiplash people with opposing views with their own toxic tweets.

Over the last 24 hours, stellar singer Banky W has been at the centre of their outrage. Mr Wellington who has done more than grumble on Twitter about Nigerian politics is running for office in the upcoming elections, is being bashed for his views on the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen.

Banky W's views apparently do not fit into the that of the children of outrage. Coming together to form a toxic mob they have bashed, insulted and ridiculed a man for having an opinion. This self-acclaimed woke generation is just a herd of poor free thinkers that take down people with divergent opinions.

There is nothing wrong in disagreeing with someone, but when you hurl insults and ridicule people for having opposing views, then you are not woke or progressive, you are a crass human being.

Falz dropped his impressive album 'Moral Instruction' not too long ago. While other people basked in the sheer brilliance of the body of work, the children of outrage cried like babies because Falz had the guts to say he does not support transactional sex.

There were no Twitter threads, Medium articles on the salient topics Falz touched on his album. Their boundless energy was reserved to lampoon Falz because of his opinion on transactional sex.

Another characteristic of the children of outrage is that they are hypocritical. They yearn for Nigerian celebs to speak up on politics but slash them with their toxic tweets and vitriol from their fingers.

They complain about 'lamba' artists and wonder why Nigerian singers can't be more conscious. Well, aren't the children of outrage the ones who fill up Eko Hotel every Detty December to listen to wishy-washy misogynistic lyrics from artists who don't come on time?

Aren't they the ones who turned around to throw stones at Falz for daring to have an opinion? You can see how clearly hypocritical they are. They don't want liberty or progression. They just want people to agree with them. They are cry babies who want their way all the time.

The children of outrage can only bark. They have no bite. Falz's album is still flying high, creating an impact and being accepted by people who are independent thinkers.

Banky W will be alright. These tweets will soon vanish. While Mr Wellington is challenging the status quo in Nigerian politics, the children of outrage will be saving their energy for the next thing that will consume their attention - Big Brother Naija.

Engaging the children of outrage is a waste of time. They are too self-indulgent to care about anything else. They claim to fight toxic behaviour but with what we have seen, they are the toxic ones hiding behind outrage to bully and insult people who have divergent opinions.

Isn't it time we blocked all of them?