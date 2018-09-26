Pulse.ng logo
7 things you must not do after a breakup

All the things you can't do after a breakup, even if your angry friends suggest them to you.

  • Published:
Things you should not do after a breakup. play

(KuulPeeps)

Heartbreaks and breakups are  hardly ever good to anyone. But of course, these things happen even to the best people.

When the ball drops and wrecks those hearts, people often go through all the motions - shock, anger, apologies, tears, remorse, rage, blame, acceptance and eventually, resignation.

Between the moment of the break up till when you finally accept the reality, a lot of things happen in your head that might prompt you to do stupid things.

Yes, the mind suggests these things, but you can't give in. So, what are those things you can't do after a breakup?

play No one deserves a heartbreak. No one. (Topyaps)

1. Drink to stupor

Especially for guys, nothing will seem more logical than going to drink your sorrow away.

But sadly we all know the sorrow will not go. It’ll be there, hugging you in the chest when you wake up the morning after. And of course, it’ll come with its friend – Mr. Hangover.

2. Shop till you drop

No, I won’t sit here and teach anyone how to spend their money; but if you think blowing a hole in your pocket, buying those unnecessary shoes and bags will help, no they won’t!

Save your money.

play It's ok to cry if it hurts bad. It'll be ok in the end though. (Monitor)

3. Social media purge

Doing that thread on Twitter and calling out the guy or babe that broke your heart will appeal to you so much. Sharing the story on Facebook will look like the best thing ever, but hey, don’t do it!

Those people you are sharing the story with are actually not your friends. People just need laughs.

ALSO READ: How far is too far when getting back at a cheating partner?

4. Reaching out / Stalking

It won’t be easy, but you have to quit communicating with that person that broke your heart. Leave their social media pages alone. You’ll only get yourself sadder.

Anyone who treats you that bad does not even deserve you wasting any more time or energy on them. It's actually advisable to block him or her completely, at least till you heal.

When to end that friends-with-benefit relationship play

When to end that friends-with-benefit relationship

(Curl Centric)

5. Hating on yourself

You do not need the extra burden of hating on yourself. If you're a queen, you know and you should be proud of yourself whether a guy sees it or loses out on the delightful vision that you are.

Even if you're not, what you need is to get better, not sit down and beat yourself further into the ground.

Remember, every loss is not actually a loss. That girl that left is probably not. No point crying over spilled milk, especially the one that's sour anyway.

How side-chicks enjoy February 14 than main-chicks play Rebound sex is not what you need. (YouTube)

6. Rebound sex

Sex will only offer temporary respite. [It’ll be worse if the guy is a one-minute man. Or if the lady you a laid is a wack one. Just imagine the waste of body count.]

Even if it’s bomb-sex or fire-works kisses, it’ll end and you’ll feel terrible afterwards. You’re not horny. You’re just sad. Sit somewhere and cry if you must. Don’t off pant for the first person you see.

play You might think of breaking their windscreen as payback. Don't do it. (Bossip)

7. Pay back

Don’t  release those nude pictures on Facebook. Don’t reveal their secrets on Twitter. You both must have been on some pretty intimate level for them to send those pictures and and share those secrets with you.

Preserve that sweet memory. You deserve to take at least something good from the heartbreak.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

