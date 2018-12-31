The turn of the year is upon us. We are in the transition period between 2018 and 2019, that point where everyone’s slate is wiped clean and we all get a fresh start.

The opportunity to set the right tone, to do things right and get your act right is once again presented. Whether you are in love already, still waiting for love to find you, whether you are married, still crushing or already in the process of making someone’s son or daughter become the love of your life, here are 10 really important relationship lessons you need most in the year 2019.

1. Always be yourself

Especially to the person you claim to love and hope to spend a part of your life with. It profits nothing in the long run to be fake even to those who should always see you bare. People will hate you regardless of which side you project and some would love you regardless, too.

If they can’t love the real you, what’s the point anyway?

2. Focus a lot on developing yourself

It is easy for people to be attracted and to keep being attracted to people with great lives. It is that simple. Be in love with your SO, but very much with yourself as well. Be the best at your career, generate results, look good, grow in your bandwidth of wisdom and knowledge. It is always a winning strategy to work endlessly on yourself.

3.Cut off exes

Delete that number, especially the one belonging to that ex who still has so much power over you. You won’t move on if you do not deliberately cut him or her off.

ALSO READ: Bad relationship habits to leave behind in 2018

4. Make the first move

This is especially for the ladies — is there someone you’ve been eyeballing for some time that you’ve never plucked up the courage to ask out? Ask yourself what you have to lose from a refusal then go out there and ask for what you want!

5. Communicate a lot more

Say what’s on your mind. Let your partner know how you are feeling, what you are feeling and what can be done to help the situation. Also learn how to make your case and good timing. These are other important factors of communication.

6. Be happy

If dating isn’t enjoyable, then what exactly is the point? However you decide to approach relationships in 2019, make sure that you’re having fun. If you are in a relationship, make sure you are happy and contented. If these are not in place and all you get is unhappiness, what’s the point?

7. Less phone, more outdoor activities

Enough time spent on the phone. Focus instead on getting yourself out there, meeting people and actually interacting with people in real life as much as you do online. Say yes a little more often. Sometimes, the best opportunities do not come as you expected.