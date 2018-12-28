The year 2018 is coming to an end and so must certain things

For all the beautiful romantic memories created in the through fantastic weddings and relationships that started and blossomed, there are also certain issues and patterns that should no longer exist in relationships but continue to.

Below we list the relationship behaviours that you should really leave behind in 2018 if you intend to get into a relationship in 2019 or if you’re looking to create a better, stronger bond with your partner in the coming year.

1. Expecting your significant other to read your mind

Stop expecting your man or woman [especially man] to know everything that's on your mind. That's just setting yourself up for disappointment. One would expect that this would have become public knowledge already but apparently not.

Quit the habit and leave it for the teenagers. Your man is not a mindreader so communicate.

2. Outsider’s influence in your relationship

One of the commonest things in relationships in 2018 is further rise of relationship issues going on to social media without being addressed first by both parties involved. Instead of speaking to their girlfriends and boyfriends, a lot of people preferred the involvement of outsiders on social media.

As explained in this piece here, your partner should be the person you try to fix your relationship issues with, not some outsider with a relationship page on social media.

3. Entitlement

Just stop it. In 2019, let’s all learn to relate with the people we love from a place of healthy expectation. Keep your expectations healthy, keep it reasonable. Give as you would love to get. Do not feel entitled to more than what your station or position in your partner’s life warrants. Don’t be a boyfriend expecting husband benefits. Don’t be a girlfriend expecting wife benefits.

4. Going after the other woman when your partner cheats

Let’s do better in 2019. Be wiser. When your partner cheats, is they who cheated on you who should feel the venom of your anger, outrage, resentment and bitterness, not the other person who doesn’t owe you so much duty of care.

5. Breaking up via text messages

Or Instagram DM. Or Twitter DM. Or even on Facebook.

Learn to be a little more respectful in 2019, that the relationship failed should not be the reason why you resort to disrespect for your partner. At some point before the love soured, you thought the world of that man or woman so give them a little respect even if it is for that one last time.

As much as you can, always try to end things with a face-to-face conversation and if you can, give them the closure needed to make the new a little easy to swallow.